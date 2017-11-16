Newcastle Forward Ayoze Perez Urges Toon to Be 'Positive' Ahead of Trip to Old Trafford

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has urged his side to be positive ahead of the Magpies' trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday evening, as Premier League action resumes this weekend.

Speaking to Chroncle Live, the Spaniard wants the Toon not to be daunted by the prospect of a trip to the Theatre of Dreams, saying his side need to bounce back from consecutive league defeats before the international break.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Perez stated: “It has to be positive and bright after such a defeat. “We have to work as hard as we can in training but we know we also need quality.





"There are still a lot of games to play so we must move on quickly and this is a chance to do that.”

Following a run of games that saw Rafa Benitez's men climb to the heady heights of the league's top five. Back-to-back defeats away to Burnley and a fortnight ago in a last-gasp loss to AFC Bournemouth have seen Newcastle's form hit the buffers of late.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Perez remains a central figure on Tyneside since his move from Tenerife in 2014 having gone on to amass 115 appearances, netting 23 goals.

Despite the loss of six points, the North-East side remain comfortably in mid-table on their return to the top-flight and as Perez says, his side have enough to cause problems for a still out-of-sorts United side this weekend stating every point matters this season.

“Every point is big to us in the Premier League", the forward said. “It’s not enough just to work hard. In football is more than that, it’s about performance.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We have to realise the games last 95 minutes and we must stop making mistakes. In the end you pay for them.”





Perez can take heart from his own words, knowing the last time Newcastle visited Old Trafford the visitors frustrated their opponents in a goalless draw two seasons ago.