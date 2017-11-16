Pundit Suggests Liverpool as January Destination for PSG Stopper Kevin Trapp

Liverpool have emerged as a possible destination for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in January, according to former Chelsea midfielder and ESPN's Craig Burley.

The 27-year-old stopper has ambitions to be named in Germany's World Cup squad next summer, but has found his game time at Parc des Princes limited by first choice keeper Alphonse Areola, which has led to speculation about his future - to which Burley has mooted Anfield as a possible destination on Twitter.

Trapp played the full 90 minutes for Germany in their 2-2 friendly draw with France on Tuesday, ensuring the stopper had played more minutes for his country than for PSG this season.

Following the match Trapp told reporters of his World Cup dilemma, via ESPN: "I will do everything to go to the World Cup. However, it is complicated for me right now. I am working each day to be ready.

"As far as the World Cup is concerned, I absolutely have to be playing. I do not know if I will play for PSG in the domestic cups, we have not spoken about that yet. If I am not going to play, I will need to think.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He added: "I really need to play because the national team coach has insisted that I need to be performing with my club."

Liverpool on the other hand continue to contend with their own goalkeeping dilemmas as neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius have impressed enough to ensure that their spot is safe in Jurgen Klopp's side.

With Trapp looking for regular first team opportunities and the Reds in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, a move could prove to be mutually beneficial for both parties.





However, Borussia Dortmund are also reported to be interested in luring the 27-year-old to the Westfalenstadion.

Trapp secured his move to PSG in 2015 following an impressive three seasons for Eintracht Frankfurt, but has fallen out of favour with Unai Emery following the emergence of Areola last season.