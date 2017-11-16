Spanish Football Expert Guillem Balague Responds to Talk of Fernando Torres Joining Newcastle

Spanish reported Guillem Balague has reports that ex-Liverpool striker Fernando Torres could be joining Premier League side Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The link between El Niño and Newcastle stems from the relationship between the striker and current Magpies coach Rafa Benitez from their time working together both at Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the Magpies, however, these rumours are said to be false, according to Balague on Twitter.

About Torres and Newcastle: there is nothing at all going on about it pic.twitter.com/tZIGRFy08f — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 16, 2017

Although no deal is on the table, Newcastle do appear to be in need of a striker, with former Stoke man Joselu currently misfiring in front of goal, and Aleksander Mitrovic out of favour with Benitez.

While Balague has poured cold water on the rumours, club legend Alan Shearer has had his say and believes signing Torres would be a good move for his old club.

Fernando Torres' contract expires at the end of the season. Rafa Benítez is back in the Premier League with Newcastle. This needs to happen. — Liam (@BekkerLiam) April 25, 2017

"Rafa knows him, he knows Rafa, and if he is available then I think he’ll do a decent job at Newcastle. I think that is one of the area which Newcastle are struggling with at this moment in time – is scoring goals," he told Coral.

At 33 years of age, Torres is not seeing much game time at Atletico Madrid and could seek a move elsewhere.

He has experience of scoring in the Premier League with arguably his best season coming in his debut season in England (2007/08) when he scored 24 goals in the Premier League.

Newcastle have been one of the surprise teams of the season, with many expecting them to be engaged in a relegation dog fight. However, under the guidance of Benitez they have gradually climbed up the league and sit a respectable 11th.