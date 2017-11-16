Spurs Reportedly Eye £54m Reunion With Real Madrid Superstar & Former Ace Gareth Bale

Tottenham want to bring former superstar Gareth Bale back to north London in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Diario Gol (h/t Team Talk) has claimed that Spurs want to resign the forward that they sold to Real Madrid for £85m in August 2013, with chairman Daniel Levy weighing up a £54m deal to entice Los Blancos into selling.

Bale enjoyed a fruitful spell at White Hart Lane after he was converted into a left winger from left-back by former manager Harry Redknapp, and his explosive form for the Lilywhites led to his eventual departure for Santiago Bernabeu just over four years ago.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has suffered from a number of niggling injuries in the past 18 months, however, which have disrupted his time in Spain's capital and he was even booed by sections of Real's fanbase for failing to recapture his best form when he has been able to take to the field.

It is this reason that Diario Gol has alleged that Levy will offer £30m less to bring Bale back to the Premier League, and question marks remain as to whether Real would be prepared to suffer such a loss on the Wales international.

The reigning La Liga champions are thought to be giving serious thought to revamping their own forward line next June as the likes of Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo edge towards the early and mid-30s range.

Since joining in 2013, Gareth Bale has cost Real Madrid over €1m per game 😳 pic.twitter.com/UuzFz3GPRK — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2017

With Levy and Spanish counterpart Florentino Perez known to be tough negotiators when it comes to transfers, this rumour could end up being dead in the water before even getting off the ground if a fee potentially cannot be agreed.

Tottenham could be forced into a bidding war if summer suitors Manchester United reignite their supposed interest in Bale - a factor which would push his price up significantly.

It naturally remains to be seen which club Bale might favour joining, but Spurs would hope to be reunited with him if given the chance to bring him back to the capital.

