Spurs Stars Alli, Kane, Lloris & Winks Return to Training But Alderweireld Could Miss 6 Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur have welcomed Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Hogo Lloris and Michel Vorm back to training. But Toby Alderweireld could be out until after Christmas.

The Londoners announced the return of the five stars via their Twitter account, specifying that the said players were now back in full training as of Thursday, having worked their way back from respective injuries.

Alderweireld, however, seems to be worse off than first thought, with manager Mauricio Pochettino confirming as much.

"We expect longer than previously when the problem happened. Maybe after Christmas is the expectation," Pochettino said to the press, via the Mail.

The Belgian defender injured his hamstring while playing for Spurs during their remarkable 3-1 win over Real Madrid earlier this month and had to be extracted from the match.

He has been left out of the team's last two games, and was unable to represent his country during the international break.

Victor Wanyama, meanwhile, is still suffering with a knee problem and will be out for some time still.

Spurs are now set to face London rivals Arsenal when Premier League action returns this weekend, and will be happy to have the likes of Kane and Alli available.

But the loss of Alderweireld does come as a bit of a blow, given the former Atletico Madrid man's ability and composure at the back.