Struggling AC Milan Reportedly Close to Sealing a Deal to Pay Off Elliott Management Debt

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Serie A stugglers AC Milan are reportedly close to agreeing a deal that would see them able to pay off their debt with US hedge fund Elliott Management.

The company aided investor Yunghong Li in purchasing the club from Silvio Berlusconi earlier this year, providing €180m towards the deal.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Concerns have been hovering over the club about the nature of the deal, with Elliott Management holding a reputation as being a 'vulture fund', and there is an interest rate of 11.5% on capital that must be repaid by October 2018.

But as reported by CorSera via MilanNews.it, a deal to pay off the debt with the help of advisor BGB Weston has almost been agreed. It consists of a loan that needs to be paid by 2023, with higher interest. In addition, they would receive an extra €100m investment. The total deal would be worth €400m, and should be closed within eight weeks.

It hasn't been the greatest of starts to life as an owner of a football club for Li, with Milan struggling to keep pace with the top teams in Serie A.

His money brought in an influx of new players over the summer and evidently they have failed to gel in the way he would have hoped - the club sit seventh after 12 games and are 13 points adrift of leaders Napoli and 11 behind Champions League-placed Inter in third.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters