Willian Admits He 'Doesn't Know Why' Breakthrough England Star Has Been Loaned Out by Chelsea

Brazilian forward Willian has echoed the thoughts of a large section of Chelsea supporters and questioned the reasons why new England star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been sent out on loan to Crystal Palace.

Loftus-Cheek has been the talk of the nation in recent weeks after his early season performances for the Eagles, and because of his excellent showings in his country's friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The player looked assured and ready to mix it with some of the world's top stars and has given himself a big chance of going to next summer's World Cup.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

He was sent out on loan at the start of the season by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte while the Blues paid nearly £40m to bring Danny Drinkwater to Stamford Bridge from Leicester. But having played against Loftus-Cheek in the recent friendly at Wembley, Brazilian star Willian admitted, while speaking to Sky Sports, that he "didn't know why" he wasn't his club-mate."

Willian said: "He's a very good player. He is strong, he has quality. He has a great future. I don't know why he is at Crystal Palace now. I don't know why. He has to come back."

Loftus-Cheek himself has revealed he believes he's been held back a little at Chelsea - his father pointed the finger solely at former manager Jose Mourinho - but that he's now benefitting from finally getting his chance in the big league.

He said in a recent interview: "I think in the last two or three years I've had to be patient. It was tough, mentally, at Chelsea not getting the game time, but I had to be really patient and have the mentality to still train right and do all the right things.

"Now, I have the opportunity to play in the Premier League every week, that's what I wanted and that's what I want to build on now.

"There's no bitterness (that) I haven't got the chance at Chelsea. They are a massive club and I understand opportunities don't come to everyone or often. For me, I never would want to rewind the time because I learned a lot about myself mentally, and I think I have got mentally stronger."