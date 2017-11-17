Arsene Wenger Claims Spurs Will Never Win a Trophy While They Still Have 'Fear'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that Tottenham are gripped by the fear of not winning a trophy and will not get their hands on any silverware - their first since a League Cup in 2008 - until they can shake off that feeling.





Speaking ahead of the first North London Derby of the season on Saturday, Wenger has also claimed that Tottenham never even entered his head as a rival in the past.

"At some stages, by fighting a little bit against your inhibitions - the fear that you won't get over the line. Basically you need to focus on what is important and not focus on the trophy too much," the Frenchman is quoted as saying at his pre-match press conference.

Spurs finished above Arsenal in the league for the first time in more than 20 years last season. But before then, Wenger insists the neighbours were never a worry for him.

"I was always more focused on finishing in the Champions League," he said.

"When we had less resources financially I knew that we needed the money to pay the stadium back, so I was more focused on that than on Tottenham. I was never too focused on Tottenham."

Arsenal currently trail Spurs in the Premier League by four points and a win for either side could have huge implications in significantly closing that gap or opening it even further.

Wenger will be without striker Olivier Giroud on Saturday, while there will be late assessments of the fitness of Danny Welbeck, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.