Atletico Madrid President Claims Antoine Griezmann Will Be at Club 'for a Long Time'

Atletico Madrid have broken their silence regarding star forward Antoine Griezmann’s potential move away from the Spanish capital with both Barcelona and Manchester United heavily linked.

Manchester United had been the front runners for the Frenchman during the summer, but Atleti's transfer embargo scuppered any deal, while the Red Devils signed forward Romelu Lukaku instead. However, since the summer United's name continued to be linked with Griezmann.

More recently, La Liga leaders Barcelona have been reported as the new favourites for the former Real Sociedad forward, with one report even claiming Ernesto Valverde's side have already a deal in place to secure a deal next summer.

However, despite all the talk, Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has hit back by claiming that his club will dig their heels in over any potential transfer talks in the future, while Griezmann is set for a long stay in Madrid.

"Griezmann is an Atletico player and I tell you that I think he will be for a long time, and you know that I'm not lying to you," he said on Spanish radio, as reported by Sport.

26-year-old Griezmann recently denied having contact with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and while it seemed inevitable at one point that he would leave Spain for England, Cerezo's claims have further thrown this into doubt.

"Everything has its explanation,” Cerezo continued, “I've been around since the time of Fernando Torres saying if he's going or staying, they play where they want to play.

"Griezmann is a player of Atlético de Madrid. And you know I do not lie to you, players go up and down, but he's fine."

Barcelona’s director Roberto Fernandez was in attendance for France’s 2-2 draw against Germany on Tuesday, with Spanish media outlets reporting that he was there to monitor Griezmann’s performance ahead of a move.

The striker came on as a 76th minute substitute for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, but whilst he didn’t have any significant impact on the run of play.