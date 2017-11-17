Burnley vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Swansea will look to avoid a fourth straight Premier League defeat when they visit Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The home side come into the match having suffered only two defeats in their opening 11 games, whilst Paul Clement's visitors have slumped to five defeats in their last six outings.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Burnley are currently enjoying their best ever start to a Premier League campaign and victory for the Clarets could lift them into the top six.

After a difficult start to the season, Swansea come into the fixture desperate to climb out of the relegation zone.

They will draw strength from recent trips to Turf Moor, having taken

maximum points on their last two visits to the North West.

Classic Encounter





Up until last season, these two sides had barely played each other at the highest level. Prior to Burnley's trip to the Liberty Stadium in March, Swansea had taken maximum points in the three previous Premier League encounters between the sides.

After falling behind to a Fernando Llorente strike, Burnley fought back and after Andre Gray fired Burnley level, they took the lead with a controversial penalty.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Referee Anthony Taylor adjudged the ball had struck the arm of a Swans defender, with Gray confidently dispatching the resulting spot-kick.

The hosts weren't done, however, and after Martin Olsson brought them level, it was Llorente who took centre stage.

Rising highest in the second minute of stoppage time, the Spain international powered home to send the home fans into raptures, sealing a memorable 3-2 victory.

Key Battle





Nick Pope vs Tammy Abraham





Nick Pope has been instrumental in Burnley's early season success. The former Charlton keeper stepped between the sticks after Tom Heaton's was injured against Crystal Palace, and the summer signing has not looked back.





He has kept five clean sheets in his eight appearances this season, and alongside a well drilled backline, will see this fixture as an opportunity to notch another shutout.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

In contrast, Tammy Abraham has been one of the few shining lights for Swansea. The on-loan striker earned his first international cap against Germany last week after impressing with four Premier League goals this season.

Abraham has had a hand in 71% of Swansea's goals, and will pose the biggest threat to the Burnley rearguard on Saturday.

Team News





Burnley may recall striker Sam Vokes after he came off the bench to score the winner at Southampton last time out. Chris Wood is travelling back from international duty from New Zealand and his fitness will be assessed upon his return.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony are back in contention for Swansea after brief spells on the sidelines, though both are struggling for match fitness and may have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench. Kyle Bartley again misses out through injury.

Leon Britton and Angel Rangel have both returned to training, and will hope to feature after missing the defeat to Brighton last time out.

Potential Burnley Lineup: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Brady, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmundsson, Cork, Vokes.

Potential Swansea Lineup: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Carroll, Fer, Clucas, Dyer, Ayew, Abraham.

Prediction

The Clarets boast the third best home defensive record in the league, with only Manchester United (0) and Liverpool (1) conceding fewer.

Sean Dyche's side come into this fixture after back-to-back wins, and are looking to win their third top flight game in a row for the first time since January 1975.

Swansea have only scored seven Premier League goals this season, with only Crystal Palace scoring fewer.

The Swans are looking to relieve the mounting pressure on manager Paul Clement, but Burnley's early season form makes them firm favourites.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Swansea