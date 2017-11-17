Conte Confirms Luiz's Return But Reveals He Will Be Without 3 Stars for West Brom Clash

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is trying new things ahead of his side's return to Premier League action, following the international break.

The Italian boss showed up for his pre-match press conference on Friday sporting an unfamiliar beard, later revealing that it was grown at his wife's behest.

With the Blues set to host West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Conte was asked about the situation with David Luiz.

The Brazilian defender was dropped for the side's last match, a 1-0 win against Manchester United, and following the match, the manager revealed that he wasn't sure if the player had a future at Chelsea.

“He is in the squad," Conte said, regarding Luiz. "It was a tactical decision and every single player has to react well and accept the decision. It is normal this.

“I think I stay here to speak to the team before the West Brom game, not a single player. This is the most important thing. I don’t like to speak about a single player.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

While Luiz returns to the squad, the manager also confirmed that Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Victor Moses will all be absent on Saturday. Moses hasn't featured for the Blues since they played Crystal Palace in mid-October, but on a more positive note, Conte confirmed that he could be back next week.

“Batshauyi has a problem in his ankle, Musonda with his knee," he explained. “Moses is progressing well and I hope to see him back next week.”

Gary Cahill, who did not suit up for England during the international break, is available for the Blues, with Conte insisting that he is fit and ready to play.