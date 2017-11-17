Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Many More Ballons d'Or & Children He Wants in Life

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his fourth child into the world last weekend after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a daughter on Sunday.

The event means that Ronaldo now as many offspring as he does Ballon d'Or awards - but he wants more of both.

Ronaldo collected FIFA's new Best Men's Player award for the second year running last month and is the overwhelming favourite to land a fifth career Ballon d'Or when magazine France Football names the 2017 winner of the prestigious individual prize next month.

"While I'm still playing, I'll want to win as many trophies as possible, now my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or," the 32-year-old has told L'Equipe.

The four-time Champions League winner would then need another child to go with his fifth Ballon d'Or. His plan to keep going beyond even five in both areas of his life, though.

"Next season there will be new challenges to fight for, I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d'Or," Ronaldo declared.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

A fifth Ballon d'Or will move him level with Lionel Messi, tying his great rival's record number of wins - the last of which came in 2015 following Barcelona's treble.

Both men have taken the winning of individual awards to unprecedented levels in recent years, with no other player history having received more than three Ballons d'Or - Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974) and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992) are the only legends that come close in such stakes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters