Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Many More Ballons d'Or & Children He Wants in Life

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his fourth child into the world last weekend after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a daughter on Sunday.

The event means that Ronaldo now as many offspring as he does Ballon d'Or awards - but he wants more of both.

Ronaldo collected FIFA's new Best Men's Player award for the second year running last month and is the overwhelming favourite to land a fifth career Ballon d'Or when magazine France Football names the 2017 winner of the prestigious individual prize next month.

"While I'm still playing, I'll want to win as many trophies as possible, now my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or," the 32-year-old has told L'Equipe.

The four-time Champions League winner would then need another child to go with his fifth Ballon d'Or. His plan to keep going beyond even five in both areas of his life, though.

"Next season there will be new challenges to fight for, I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d'Or," Ronaldo declared.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

A fifth Ballon d'Or will move him level with Lionel Messi, tying his great rival's record number of wins - the last of which came in 2015 following Barcelona's treble.

Both men have taken the winning of individual awards to unprecedented levels in recent years, with no other player history having received more than three Ballons d'Or - Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974) and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992) are the only legends that come close in such stakes.