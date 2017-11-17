Liverpool Pair Weigh in on Why England Continue to Struggle in Big Tournaments

Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson have had their say on why England struggle to compete in big tournaments.

The Liverpool duo have become big players for their country, with Lallana being named England Player of the Year for 2016. And with the Three Lions qualifying comfortably for the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be aiming to build a team capable of bringing the trophy home.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

England have struggled in recent tournaments, with the media's influence and 'the weight of the shirt' seen as factors in why teams with such good individuals have clicked on the big stage.

But with Southgate willing to experiment with inexperienced players to find a good team rather than 11 good individuals, Henderson and Lallana believe that things are looking up.

Speaking to YahooSportUK, the pair said: "It's been so long now since we won anything at international level which means pressure and expectations are going to be there, will it be this year [that we win silverware].

"If I had the answers [to where it's gone wrong] i'd be England manager. It is difficult, but Gareth's building a foundation and mean and Jordan are delighted to be a part of that.





"With the games that we've played recently against top teams like Spain, Germany, Brazil, I feel as though we're showing what we're capable of, and I thought the last couple of games defensively we've been very good.

"I think in the next six months before the World Cup, Gareth will be working on the possession side of things, keeping the ball better and in the final third to create a couple of chances."