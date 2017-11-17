Newcastle Legend Alan Shearer Backs Fernando Torres to Be a Hit At St James' Park

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has been linked with a return to the Premier League. And Newcastle are believed to be one of the sides interested in taking him on board, given his relationship with Rafa Benitez.

The pair worked together at both Liverpool and Chelsea, and with the Toon struggling to find the back of the net as consistently as they'd like, a January move for Torres is being talked up by multiple sources.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer reckons that the Atletico Madrid forward would make a great addition if the talk came to fruition, despite the player failing to hit the heights during his spell at Stamford Bridge after leaving Liverpool.

“Yes, he would," Shearer told Coral (H/T Chronicle Live) when asked if the Spaniard would be a good signing for his old club. “I think that is one of the area which Newcastle are struggling with at this moment in time - is scoring goals.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

“They have Mitrovic, Joselu and Dwight Gayle and all three have different qualities and if we could put them altogether we would have a top striker but unfortunately you can’t do that and I think we do need additions in that striker department.

“Someone with a bit of pace, who can offer something different, someone who can to the ball - and a bit of presence who can sniff out of a goal because that’s what makes a difference in the bottom of the table - if you’ve got a guy who can get you 10 to 15 league goals a season - you’ll climb 7 or 8 places in the league and that’s what Newcastle need and I think he would be a good addition.

“Rafa knows him, he knows Rafa, and if he is available then I think he’ll do a decent job at Newcastle.”

