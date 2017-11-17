Report Claims Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Is Stepping Up Pursuit of Tottenham Star Danny Rose

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is apparently making his way further up Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s shopping list, as the January transfer window draws nearer.

The English full-back has been on United’s radar for a while now and it is understood that he would consider moves away from Tottenham.

Having admitted this summer that he would consider quitting Spurs for a better chance at winning more trophies and a wage that reflects his abilities, United are hoping to lure the 27-year-old Rose to give him exactly what he wants.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth," Rose said, speaking to The Sun in a now infamous interview earlier this year.

However, Manchester United aren’t the only club interested in Rose, with a number of clubs across Europe interested, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.


A source speaking to The Sun, said: “It is not secret that Jose likes Rose. He is looking to make a move for him in January when the window opens.

“He could prove difficult to get though as Tottenham do not like dealing with United. It all depends on money at the end of the day.”

Reports have also suggested that Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could be used as part of the deal, allowing the struggling 22-year-old to reinvigorate his career at Tottenham.

Shaw has only made two appearances for United this season, both coming on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup.

Whilst it is unlikely that a straight swap deal would happen, Shaw going in the other direction would provide at least some consolation.

