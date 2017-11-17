Borussia Dortmund had more misery compiled onto them after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of newly promoted VfB Stuttgart, prolonging their winless run in the Bundesliga to five matches.

With no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad, the Gabonese striker having been left at home for disciplinary reasons, die Schwarzgelben struggled to convert their chances and paid the ultimate price for it.

Borussia Dortmund got off to the worst possible start and were behind after just four minutes. Stuttgart's Andreas Beck sent a hopeful ball in behind the visitors' defence which was easily met by Marc Bartra.

However, the Spaniard fired the ball against the legs of Roman Bürki, who came out to collect the loose pass, and Chadrac Akolo walked the ball into the back of the empty net.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Max Phillipp and André Schürrle all had opportunities to pull Dortmund back on level terms within 20 minutes. However, Ron-Robert Zieler confidently kept the hosts in front.

Mario Götze had two identical opportunities to score for the visitors before halftime but was unable to convert either of them. A tame first effort was easily saved by the former Leicester City goalkeeper, while Götze's more powerful second shot lacked the placement to cause Zieler any real problems.

With the last action of the first half, French international Benjamin Pavard gave away a needless penalty and Schürrle was given the chance to bring the game level.

The former Chelsea winger saw his spot-kick saved by Zieler. However, the ball fell to the feet of Max Philipp and the 23-year-old smashed the ball into the back of the net to spare Dortmund's blushes.

Both sides made changes at the break, with Josip Brekalo replacing goalscorer Chadrac Akolo for the hosts. Dortmund saw Greek defender Sokratis leave the pitch through injury and 18-year-old Dan-Axel Zagadou came on for Peter Bosz.

It took just five minutes for Stuttgart's Croatian substitute to make an impact on the game, with Hannes Wolf's side set up to counter-attack.

The 19-year-old ran onto the end of a pass by Berkay Özcan and despite the ball appearing to get stuck underneath his feet, Brekalo opened up a chance on his weaker left foot and fired the ball between the legs of Roman Bürki to put the hosts back in front.

On-loan Arsenal striker Takuma Asano could have doubled Stuttgart's lead just after the hour mark, however, Marc Bartra recovered well and produced one of the most important tackles of the season for Dortmund.

After Berkay Özcan missed a golden opportunity to finish Dortmund off, Andriy Yarmolenko had the ball in the back of the net for the visitors. However, the Ukranian winger was adjudged to have handled the ball by the officials and Stuttgart were let off the hook.

As the game started drawing to a close, the hosts were keeping 10 men behind the ball at all times. Defensive midfielder Santiago Ascacibar was doing an effective job of frustrating Dortmund's playmakers, forcing them into silly mistakes and limiting their clear-cut chances.

Hannes Wolf's side kept their composure in the last few seconds of the match and the VfB Stuttgart manager, who enjoyed great success as a coach with Dortmund's youth teams, celebrated his biggest win since taking over at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.