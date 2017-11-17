Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

VfB Stuttgart host a Borussia Dortmund team who are desperate for points on Friday. Peter Bosz's side are without a win in four consecutive Bundesliga matches and they'll be facing a side who are unbeaten in the league at home since December 2016.
The gap between these two sides will be cut to just four points if the Swabians can cause an upset at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. However, Dortmund will move up to second place in the league with a win and start putting pressure on Bayern Munich.
Here's everything you need to know about the opening game on matchday 12 in Germany:
The Swabians' record at the Mercedes-Benz Arena is impressive and since Hannes Wolf, who enjoyed great success in charge of Dortmund's youth teams, was appointed manager, Stuttgart have what it takes to go toe to toe with the best teams in the Bundesliga.
Although the hosts will undoubtedly prove to be tough opponents for Borussia Dortmund, Peter Bosz's side should still come away with all three points.
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Borussia Dortmund