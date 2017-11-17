Sweden & RB Leipzig Star Emil Forsberg Responds to Transfer Speculation Following Man Utd Links

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has addressed rumours that he is nearing a move to Manchester United.

The former Sweden Midfielder of the Year has been heavily linked with a move to United, as well as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and many other top European clubs in recent times, while reports from this week claim that Jose Mourinho's side are the frontrunners, having renewed their interest in him.

However, Forsberg, speaking with German outlet Bild, was keen to reiterate his commitment to his current club.





"I also read that in the papers, but my focus is on RB," he said categorically.

Forsberg made the move to the Bundesliga side in 2015, after a showing off his talent at former club Malmo in Sweden.

Forsberg is superb in between the lines and at creating spaces for himself. Oozes calmness in possession regardless of the pressure yet his decisions are so, so accurate. — - (@MobileRegista) November 17, 2017

It was last season’s performance that really put him on the map as a star, with eight goals and a league-high 19 assists helping RB Leipzig reach second place in their debut Bundesliga campaign.

With United’s interest being reported by a growing number of outlets, manager Jose Mourinho was in attendance during Sweden’s World Cup qualifying playoff first-leg clash with Italy last Friday to watch him in action.

Forsberg and his side ended up winning the play-off with Italy 1-0 on aggregate, with a tense 0-0 draw on Monday confirming their qualification.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Eyes and ears from Old Trafford are thought to continue to monitor Forsberg, ahead of a possible bid for the Swede in the January transfer window.