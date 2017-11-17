West Ham Fans on Twitter Unconcerned by Possible Departure of Cheikhou Kouyate

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

West Ham fans do not appear too bothered by reports linking winger Cheikhou Kouyate with a move away from the club.

Kouyate has featured in nine of West Ham's eleven Premier League games this season as The Hammers slumped to eighteenth in the table with manager Slaven Bilic sacked after the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

David Moyes has been appointed as the Croatian's replacement and takes charge of his first match away at Watford on Sunday, but it appears that Moyes may not have Kouyate's services available to him for much longer.

According to Turkish-Football, Kouyate's agent Saffet Balkan claims that the Senegalese winger has plenty of interest in him both in England and Italy, with Balkan saying: "We have received a lot of interest. Interest spiked after Senegal qualified for the World Cup...several clubs and agents want to hold talks."

Balkan went on to reveal: "The Italian and Premier League scouts have been very impressed," adding "Kouyate is very happy in England, he's settled into life. There are no offers on the table at this stage, we will hold talks and consider our options."

West Ham fans however have spoken out and the rumours, and many appear unfazed at the prospect of losing Kouyate.

Having been part of Senegal's successful World Cup qualifying campaign, Kouyate will be looking to cement his place in the national side's squad ahead of their first World Cup appearance since 2002.

