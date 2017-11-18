How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Game Time, Live Stream, TV

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in La Liga. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2017

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Saturday in a La Liga showdown.

Real Madrid earned a 3–0 victory in its last outing against Las Palmas. Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco all had goals. Los Palmas had just three shots in the match.

Atletico Madrid is coming off a 1–0 victory over Deportivo. Thomas Partey had the lone goal in the match. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

Soccer
Schalke's Weston McKennie Copes With Missed World Cup, Eyes Bright USA Future

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters