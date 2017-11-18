Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Saturday in a La Liga showdown.

Real Madrid earned a 3–0 victory in its last outing against Las Palmas. Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco all had goals. Los Palmas had just three shots in the match.

Atletico Madrid is coming off a 1–0 victory over Deportivo. Thomas Partey had the lone goal in the match.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.