Barca Coach Admits Admiration for Antoine Griezmann as Man City Make Enquiry for Frenchman

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has refused to rule out a move for Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the near future.

It has been reported by Catalan paper Sport that if the Blaugrana miss out on their number one target, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, then Griezmann would make a nice addition at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann to Barcelona is the most obvious transfer in the coming summer. And Barca fans, you should be pumped. Greizmann is phenomenal, don't let twitter fools make you think differently. Greizmann - Messi - Dembélé hopefully soon. — R. (@FCBipolar) November 17, 2017

"Rumours are rumours," Valverde said in a press conference about a potential move for Griezmann, as reported by Goal. "He is a great player and every time players are linked with Barcelona, they are great players.

"But I'm happy with the ones I have and, in the future, we'll see."

The Catalan news outlet also talks about the interest in the Atlético Madrid striker from England, with Manchester being his most likely destination if Griezmann is eyeing a move the Premier League.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Having held a strong interest in the French international during the summer, only a transfer ban in the Spanish capital preventer Manchester United from completing a deal to bring Griezmann to Old Trafford this season.





Although it is also understood that Arsenal are monitoring the 26-year-old's situation in Madrid, United's biggest concern will be over the recent interest from their local rivals Manchester City.

It is believed that Pep Guardiola has enquired about Griezmann's availability and the former Barcelona coach would love to get the ex-Real Sociedad winger's signature ahead of his Manchester rivals.