Barcelona Facing Potential Nou Camp Closure if Spanish FA Discover Anti-Spain Chants

Barcelona fans' vocal support of an independent Catalonia could land them in hot water with the Spanish FA.



According to The Sun, the Camp Nou could be closed if Anti-Spain chants deemed unpatriotic are heard, despite the region already voting for independence in the unofficial October referendum.



The club has publicly supported the idea that Catalonia should be allowed to determine it's own future and take whatever decision it's people decide by describing Spain’s Civil Guard arresting Catalan officials as defending "democracy, freedom of speech and self-determination".

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Barcelona have already had to play in an empty Camp Nou when they beat Las Palmas 3-0 last month after the streets descended into chaos after riots broke out defending the referendum.

It even joined the National Pact on the Right to Decide back in 2014, a group comprising of political parties and civil society organisations all in favour of a independence referendum for Catalonia.

Spain claimed that the independence referendum held in October was illegal, yet Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola voted via postal vote and Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique also supported it, much to the annoyance of Spanish national team fans.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

La Liga president Javier Tebas commented on the likelihood of a stadium closure if Anti-Spain chants are heard inside the Camp Nou.





"Recently, there have been hardly any reports of violent chants in the stands. Complaints have been made public. If there are sanctions for chants criticising Spain made in Barcelona, and the committee consider it, the Nou Camp could be closed.

"The issue of independence has passed but what has happened in recent months has affected Barca. I know of people who do not like what is happening, even if it is 0.01 per cent."

Barcelona travel to Leganes today (Saturday 18 November) and do not play at home until Murcia return for the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie.