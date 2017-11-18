Bayern Boss Heynckes Confirms 'Talks Held' With Hoffenheim Over Top Target Sandro Wagner

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that Bayern Munich have spoken to Hoffenheim about the possibility of signing former player Sandro Wagner.

The Bayern youth product is seen as the perfect back up option to main striker Robert Lewandowski and had been tipped for a return to Bavaria in the January window.

Speaking to the press (via TSN) about the potential to be reunited with Wagner, Heynckes stated that discussions had already taken place between the two Bundesliga clubs about a deal being agreed for the 29-year-old.

He said: "When you have interest in a player who is under contract then you first have to go to the club. You speak with one another and that has happened.

"He (Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic) has spoken to him (Hoffenheim counterpart Alexander Rosen) to determine whether such a possibility exists at all. Because he's an important player for Hoffenheim, a national team player."

Wagner only played eight times for Bayern's senior side before leaving on a free transfer for Duisburg in July 2008.

The Germany international's time away from the reigning champions has seen him become one of the most feared attackers in his homeland, and Bayern had earmarked him as a replacement up top if Lewandowski is ever unavailable.

Wagner had admitted that he wished to leave Hoffenheim and rejoin his old club - something that manager Julian Nagelsmann also confirmed earlier in the week. However, Heynckes revealed that it could be difficult to sign the ex-Darmstadt and Hertha Berlin star in the winter window due to how much money Hoffenheim would likely ask for.

He added: "Normally such transfers are extremely difficult in winter."

Wagner has notched six goals and four assits in 15 appearances for Hoffenheim this season, and has begun his senior German national side career in stunning fashion with five strikes from seven caps.

