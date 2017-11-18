Lewandowski Brace Helps Hosts Cruise to Victory in All Bavarian Clash

Bayern Munich didn't have to get out of first gear in their victory over FC Augsburg on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski scored a fourth career brace against Augsburg. 

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Bayern Munich didn't have to get out of first gear in their victory over FC Augsburg on Saturday, Robert Lewandowski scoring a fourth career brace against Augsburg to put Jupp Heynckes' side in a comfortable position in the Bundesliga table.

Clearly with a spring in their step after seeing Borussia Dortmund suffer another defeat on Friday, Bayern were on the front foot from the start. However, it took 12 minutes before Marwin Hitz was called into action for the visitors.

It took Augsburg almost 30 minutes before they had their first real opportunity. After seeing a corner deflected towards the back post, Brazilian winger Caiuby, who scored against Borussia Dortmund earlier this season, sent a right-footed effort just over the bar.

Arturo Vidal soon had Bayern in front, however, Augsburg were left fuming. Not only had Arjen Robben appeared to take a dive in the awarding of Bayern's free-kick, but Robert Lewandowski was marginally offside before the ball fell at Vidal's feet.

The Chilean eventually sent the ball flying into the top corner to give Bayern a deserved lead, dampening any early hopes that Augsburg may have had.

Vidal was once again involved just a few minutes later in setting up Bayern's second of the match.

Having dispossessed Caiuby in the middle of the park, the 30-year-old sent a perfectly weighted through ball for Lewandowski and the Polish striker made no mistake with the finish, putting Bayern in a comfortable position at half-time.

Just three minutes into the second half, Lewandowski notched his second goal of the game in clinical fashion. The Polish striker ran onto the end of a deep cross from Joshua Kimmich and sent a left-footed volley into the far corner of Hitz's goal.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Vidal saw an effort bounce off the crossbar shortly after Lewandowski scored his brace, while Bayern's defence remained largely untroubled from Augsburg's rare ventures forward.

Appearing to accept defeat, Manuel Baum's side started to become reckless with their tackles at the Allianz Arena - something that the ankles of Lewandowski, Vidal and Robben found out the hard way.

Augsburg continued to offer very little going forward and the visitors had very little to shout about. However, Bayern kept up the pressure until the final whistle and although they were unable to score a fourth, Heynckes will be proud of his sides commanding performance.

