Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield: 10-Man Cherries Romp to Victory Thanks to Callum Wilson Hat-Trick

A Callum Wilson hat-trick inspired a 10-man Bournemouth to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.

Three goals from Callum Wilson and another from Harry Arter sealed the victory at the Vitality Stadium despite being reduced to 10-men following Simon Francis' red card at the end of the first half.

It was Huddersfield who settled into the game quicker than their hosts, with Asmier Begovic down smartly to parry a deflected Rajiv Van La Parra strike from the edge of the area, before a Scott Malone toe-poke trickled wide of the post following a weaving run from left-back.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Half chances soon followed for both sides before Bournemouth had their first real chance of the game. Joshua King did well to roll Mathias Jorgensen before firing a low cross to the returning Callum Wilson, who saw his shot blocked well by Martin Craine.

Wilson would soon make amends and marked his return to the starting line-up with a header from a Bournemouth corner six yards out to give Jonas Lossl no chance. David Wagner felt aggrieved however as Charlie Daniels appeared to foul Florent Hadergjonaj in the build up, but referee Lee Probert saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Huddersfield were shaken by the Wilson goal and before they had time to refocus they were 2-0 down. An Andrew Surman free-kick found its way to Wilson at the back post who couldn't miss and volleyed in for his second of the game, although Wagner would again be angry at the officials as Wilson appeared to be offside when the free-kick was taken.

2 - Callum Wilson has scored more than once in a @premierleague game for just the second time in his career and first since netting three v West Ham in August 2015. Double. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Eddie Howe's side were now in the ascendancy after Huddersfield's fast start and looked to press the visitors at every opportunity. Stinging drives from Surman and Steve Cook continued to pressure Lossl in the Huddersfield goal as Bournemouth looked to wrap up the game by half-time.

Bournemouth however would play the second half a man down after Simon Francis was sent off for a second yellow card after bringing down the lively Van La Parra to give Huddersfield a glimmer of hope going into the half-time interval.

A two goal lead but down to ten men, a big second half to come...#BOUHUD pic.twitter.com/8csKO49a5h — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 18, 2017

Bournemouth continued to press from the start of the second half despite having one less man. Wilson looked set to play as a lone striker with strike partner King playing wide on the right, with first half substitute Adam Smith filling in at right-back.

Huddersfield however began to see more of the ball with the man advantage, although failed to truly test Begovic in the Cherries goal as crosses would either be too long or would find the head of a Bournemouth defender.

With all of Huddersfield's pressure, it was Bournemouth who scored the next goal of the game after a mistake from the visitors. Former Bournemouth player Malone was caught in possession by Harry Arter who dispossessed him on the edge of Huddersfield's penalty area, before slotting past Lossl to give Eddie Howe's side a crucial three goal cushion.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

With that third goal the wind had been well and truly taken out the Huddersfield sails as Wagner's men didn't look like scoring, with Nathan Ake and the rest of the Bournemouth defenders blocking and heading everything Huddersfield could throw at their goal.

There was even time for Wilson to score his third and Bournemouth's fourth, receiving the ball after King did brilliantly to hold of a number of Huddersfield defenders. He laid the ball off to Wilson who fired past Lossl to complete a well-deserved hat-trick, his second in the Premier League.

3 - Callum Wilson is the first Englishman to score a @premierleague hat-trick this season. Hero. pic.twitter.com/5NKUPuW1ek — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Wilson's third sealed a convincing win for Eddie Howe's side with Lee Probert's full-time whistle putting Wagner's side out their misery who simply couldn't break down a resolute Bournemouth defence and couldn't handle a returning Callum Wilson on the south coast.