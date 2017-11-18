Chelsea Eye Inter Milan Duo as Conte 'Sends Scouts' to Watch Stars in Action

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch Inter Milan duo Antonio Candreva and Milan Skriniar in action.

Reports in Italy (h/t 101 Great Goals) have alleged that the reigning Premier League champions have become interested in the pair after they helped I Nerazzurri have a splendid start to the 2017/18 campaign.

Inter find themselves just two points off top spot in Serie A, and part of that excellent run of results has been down to the form of Candreva and Skriniar.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

That has led Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to instruct his scouts to go and watch the Inter stars in action against Atalanta in Sunday and report back on how they both perform.

Candreva, a right winger by trade, has been touted as a future Chelsea player on a consistent basis ever since Conte took over at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old was a favourite of Conte's during the latter's time in charge of the senior Italian national side, and regularly performed out of his skin due to the management style of the 48-year-old.

Candreva has laid on four goals for his teammates in 12 appearances under Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, and has eight goals and 15 assists in 57 games for the club since an August 2016 switch from Lazio.

Skriniar, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old centre-back who has excelled under Spalletti's tutelage following a £21m move from fellow Italian side Sampdoria in the summer.

The Slovakia international has helped Inter keep five clean sheets in Italy's top flight this season, and is a huge threat from set pieces - the 6'2 tall defender bagging two goals already for his new club against Crotone and former team Sampdoria.

Both Candreva and Skriniar would provide Conte with further options up front and in defence as speculation continues over the futures of some current Blues stars.

David Luiz's Chelsea career has come under threat after an alleged falling out with Conte before the November international break, while Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda have also been linked with moves away in January.

