Chelsea Suffer Blow as Striker Could Miss Next 5 Games Following Injury on International Duty

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi could be out for up to five games after injuring his foot on international duty for Belgium. 

The 24-year-old has featured 12 times for the Blues this season, scoring seven goals, including a match-winning goal against Atletico Madrid away in the Champions League at the end of September.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, a foot injury the striker suffered with Belgium on international duty could leave him out of action for up to two weeks. 

Although that may seem a short period of time, Chelsea face a congested spell of fixtures against West Brom, Qarabag FK, Liverpool, Swansea City and Newcastle United in those two weeks. 

The injury to Batshuayi would leave Chelsea's record signing Alvaro Morata as the club's only first-team striker. Morata has been in great form since his £60m move from Real Madrid in the summer, the 25-year-old has netted 8 times in 15 games.  

But the Spaniard himself suffered an injury last month and recently revealed how he was not at his best physically in recent games, but was grateful for the game time.

Speaking to Marca earlier this month, Morata said that "now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed."

Manager Antonio Conte regards Eden Hazard as a viable option to play as a forward. He also may use the likes of Willian and Pedro to help Chelsea through this spell.

The first of those five fixtures for Chelsea will be today as they travel away to West Brom to play this afternoon. The Blues are currently 4th in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

