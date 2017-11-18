Chinese Super League Star Hulk Reveals Interest From Premier League Side

Brazilian cult hero Hulk claims there is the possibility of a shock move to the Premier League in January.

The former Zenit St Petersburg winger is currently racking up the goals in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIGP, but the potential of playing in the most competitive league in the world could entice the Brazilian.

The 31-year-old has revealed that he has been contacted by an unnamed Premier League team about the possibility of a move.

In previous seasons, Hulk had been linked with Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea, with both reportedly coming close to signing the winger. However, in January the powerful forward may finally achieve his dream of playing in England.

When speaking on the potential of a move, Hulk revealed (as quoted by Metro): “I received one contact from the Premier League and quite a few others from other countries.

“I admire the Premier League very much and it’s considered not by accident the best league in the world.

“Of course I follow it but I am happy here. I have almost three more years on my contract so I am happy here.

“But one never knows in football, everything can happen and my agent receives contact from Europe, including from the UK.”

Hulk’s agent Daniel Lorenz insisted: “We are open. We cannot block our calls and of course if there is a very good offer and his Chinese club is OK with that, then we would deal with it as it comes. But for now he is happy here and is focused here [at Shanghai].”

The Brazilian forward has been an unstoppable force in the Chinese league, accumulating 17 goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances this season.