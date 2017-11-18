David Moyes Says West Ham Players Must Take Responsibility for Hammers Poor Form

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

David Moyes has stated that his players must acknowledge that they need to do better in order for the club to get out of the relegation zone. 

Moyes takes charge of his first game as West Ham boss against Watford on Sunday, after taking over from Slaven Bilic, who was dismissed after winning only twice in eleven games.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Moyes said: "The club can change manager but somewhere along the line, I hope the players here at West Ham can stand up and say: ‘We need to do better.’" 

The Scot continued and said that he has "laid it bare" to the players who he found to be "responsive and willing to take responsibility."


Moyes has also addressed West Ham fans' concerns over how much the players care about the club.


He added: "What I would say to the West Ham supporters is that, from what I’ve seen in my first week or so, the players do care and they are definitely trying to do much better — that’s been very evident in the training sessions so far."


The former Manchester United manager also said that he has told the players not to complain to him if they find the training too tough.

"So I’ve said to them: 'If I train too hard and the intensity is high, don’t be coming to me and start moaning that the training is too hard and we’re struggling to do the work because you can’t have it both ways'."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters