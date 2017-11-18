David Moyes Says West Ham Players Must Take Responsibility for Hammers Poor Form

David Moyes has stated that his players must acknowledge that they need to do better in order for the club to get out of the relegation zone.

Moyes takes charge of his first game as West Ham boss against Watford on Sunday, after taking over from Slaven Bilic, who was dismissed after winning only twice in eleven games.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Moyes said: "The club can change manager but somewhere along the line, I hope the players here at West Ham can stand up and say: ‘We need to do better.’"

David Moyes gives his team news ahead of @WatfordFC... https://t.co/0C2tRkSOUO — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 17, 2017

The Scot continued and said that he has "laid it bare" to the players who he found to be "responsive and willing to take responsibility."





Moyes has also addressed West Ham fans' concerns over how much the players care about the club.





He added: "What I would say to the West Ham supporters is that, from what I’ve seen in my first week or so, the players do care and they are definitely trying to do much better — that’s been very evident in the training sessions so far."





The former Manchester United manager also said that he has told the players not to complain to him if they find the training too tough.

"So I’ve said to them: 'If I train too hard and the intensity is high, don’t be coming to me and start moaning that the training is too hard and we’re struggling to do the work because you can’t have it both ways'."