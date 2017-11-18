England Star Reveals He's Taken Time to Adapt to 'Demanding' Klopp Style Since Arrival at Liverpool

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

New Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he has had to adapt to a stark change in management since his move from Arsenal to Liverpool in the summer.

The England international has taken time to settle in at his new side following the £35m move, and made his first start for the club, as he found the net in the 4-1 win at West Ham in the final game before the international break.

Speaking about the move, Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports: "It's been a change for me, you want to come to a new club and hit the ground running straightaway and maybe I didn't do that as quickly as I would have liked.

"Obviously, competition for places is really high here, as I expected, but you're always eager to be playing straight away and starting as many games as possible."

Comparing the differences between his former manager Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp at current side Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed: "Arsene [Wenger] is a great manager and he's proved that for many years. His philosophy and style of play is based on the 'Arsenal way' of playing, with his passing game, which is brilliant and works very well for him.

"Jurgen is very demanding and he makes clear to us our roles and responsibilities, and the intensity that he wants out of us."

Nine of Oxlade-Chamberlain's twelve appearances in all competitions have come from the bench, leading to him missing out on selection for England's recent friendlies with Brazil and Germany, but the midfielder says Liverpool remains his priority: "My focus is mainly getting my head down here at Liverpool, and producing the performances here to deserve England call-ups,

"Obviously with it being a World Cup year, it's important to be a part of as many England squads as you can be, so that's my task going forward. I need to be creating goals, and scoring goals as an attacking player."

Next up for Oxlade-Chamberlain is a meeting with old club Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

