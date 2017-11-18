Internazionale seem to have a strategical plan for transfers in order to maintain their course for a top four finish this season.

The Milan side have been rumoured to be on the verge of closing a deal with Chinese club Jiangsu Suning to secure Brazilian midfielder Ramires on a loan this winter.

Although no confirmation has arrived from China yet, Corriere dello Sport argues that it is a matter of time before the move is agreed for the former Chelsea star.

However, Inter not only have in mind to find new players for the second part of the season, but are also already planning their moves for the summer transfer window in 2018, when they will have hopefully qualified for the Champions League and will need more strength in depth.

For this reason, they have targeted Atletico Madrid's Gimenez, who has gradually fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital and is looking to find a place to play more often.

An even more ambitious attempt will be, Corriere reports, the signing of Argentine and Paris-St-Germain forward Javier Pastore - who is also losing game time amongst Unai Emery's embarrassment of attacking riches.

With the arrival of top class stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, PSG no longer need Pastore, who is likely to be offloaded in the winter or next summer, as the Ligue 1 leaders look to avoid incurring Financial Fair Play penalties.

The Argentine playmaker could be the subject of swap deal with midfielder Joao Mario, whose underwhelming performances in Milan have not convinced Luciano Spalletti in the past few months.