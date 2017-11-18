Marco Silva 'Unaware' of Everton Bids as Speculation Over Watford Future Grows

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Marco Silva has insisted that he is unaware of reports suggesting that he has been lined up as the next permanent manager of Everton.

The Watford boss has been installed as the new favourite to take over at Goodison Park after the media alleged that the Toffees had seen two offers for his services rejected by the Hornets.

The bulk of the questions in Silva's pre-match press conference, ahead of the match against West Ham, naturally focussed on those claims but, in quotes published by the Hertfordshire Mercury, Silva refused to entertain chat about a possible move to Everton.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He remarked: "I don't answer this question because I read many things during the week. The media wrote that I didn't want to talk to anybody, then they said I did. What I want to do is talk with my owner and my board, and my players as well, nobody else.

"I do my job normally, like the first day I came here. I don't want to talk really about Everton. I understand everyone wants to talk about this situation but Everton is not the club where I work. I can tell you it is a big club, nothing more."

Everton reportedly saw £8m and £10m bids rejected by Watford's board for the 40-year-old, who has only been at the Vicarage Road helm for six months.

The Blues would have to pay a handsome compensation fee to release Silva from his contract, but Watford's owners the Pozzo family have gone on record to say all attempts to prise him away would be thrown out.

Silva did admit that interest in his signature was an indicator of the good work he was already carrying out with Watford, but continued to remain coy on speculation surrounding his future down south.

He said: "What I can tell you about this situation is that I look at it like the situation when players perform well and other clubs try to approach the owner of the club.

"I am working as normal and at the moment I don't know if there has been an offer or not, or what has happened.

"This is the moment for the owners to talk to each other about the situation. For me it is a normal situation. I understand the question but I am here to talk about what is most important for us at the moment and that is the game with West Ham."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters