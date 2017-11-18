Outcast PSG Star Prefers Premier League Move With Arsenal & Chelsea Linked

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has reportedly decided to end his stay with the club in January and is targeting a move to England.

The Brazilian joined the French side in 2012 and had made an impressive 212 appearances before this season, scoring 44 times. However, the 25-year-old has only featured in five games for the club this campaign - totalling a measly 71 minutes.

Lucas is apparently in no doubt that his time at the club will come to an end, after holding talks with manager Unai Emery about his playing time in recent weeks.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

According to UOL Esporte, the PSG boss has told the player that he should search for a new club, as financial restrictions and an overcrowded squad mean he will no longer be guaranteed game time in Paris.

The winger rejected opportunities in the summer to join Monaco and Sporting CP, so he could fight to get into the PSG starting XI. Lucas had hoped that his relationship with PSG's world record signing Neymar would help his cause for a place in the side, but that hasn't materialised.





England could now be a strong possibility for the Brazil international, with Arsenal and Chelsea the most likely destinations for the star.

The sale of Lucas, along with several other talents, looks to be a necessity for the French giants, who are preparing to be told by UEFA to raise £70m in revenue in order to be able to meet Financial Fair Play Requirements. Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore are two other candidates for the exit door this winter.