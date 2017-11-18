Real Madrid 'Finally Ready' to Sell Star Forward as Man Utd Prepare Summer Bid

Manchester United are hoping to sign Gareth Bale at the third attempt as Real Madrid look to sell him next summer after losing patience with his ongoing injury problems.

The Welshman has missed 40 of the Spanish champions last 60 games and is currently sidelined with a calf issue, but according to The Mirror, this is not enough to put off Jose Mourinho's pursuit of the player.

The Portuguese manager has already admitted his admiration for the attacker, when he said on the eve of the season that he would be “fighting with the other coaches who would like to have him on their team” if he became available.

Gareth Bale has signed his contract extension until 2022 with Real Madrid! #Bale2022 pic.twitter.com/AIjJGOCmX4 — Gareth Bale Fans. (@ApoyoGBale11) November 1, 2016

The Red Devils missed out on Bale when he made his world record £85m move to Madrid from Spurs in 2013, and also in 2016 prior to his contract extension until 2022.

Due to the 28-year-old having four years left on his contract, it is believed that United would have to pay close to the £85m fee Madrid spent in four years ago.

Manchester United officials are convinced their investment would pay off as they believe that Mourinho is the right man to help Bale regain the consistent fitness he showed when rising up as Spurs' talisman.

Tottenham Hostpur chairman Daniel Levy made sure they had a buy-back clause inserted which runs out in 2019, but Spurs' tight wage structure would never be able to accommodate for the galactico, as romantic as a return might be for their fans.

If Bale does leave in the summer, his five years at the Bernabeu will be remembered fondly for the most part, with the winger fitting seamlessly into a side which made European history when they completed La Decima.

Although marred by injury, there is no doubt that United would be gaining one of the world's best players and he would surely help them close the gap between their Manchester rivals for the following season.

