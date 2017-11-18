Real Madrid 'Finally Ready' to Sell Star Forward as Man Utd Prepare Summer Bid

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Manchester United are hoping to sign Gareth Bale at the third attempt as Real Madrid look to sell him next summer after losing patience with his ongoing injury problems.

The Welshman has missed 40 of the Spanish champions last 60 games and is currently sidelined with a calf issue, but according to The Mirror, this is not enough to put off Jose Mourinho's pursuit of the player.

The Portuguese manager has already admitted his admiration for the attacker, when he said on the eve of the season that he would be “fighting with the other coaches who would like to have him on their team” if he became available.

The Red Devils missed out on Bale when he made his world record £85m move to Madrid from Spurs in 2013, and also in 2016 prior to his contract extension until 2022.

Due to the 28-year-old having four years left on his contract, it is believed that United would have to pay close to the £85m fee Madrid spent in four years ago.

Manchester United officials are convinced their investment would pay off as they believe that Mourinho is the right man to help Bale regain the consistent fitness he showed when rising up as Spurs' talisman.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Tottenham Hostpur chairman Daniel Levy made sure they had a buy-back clause inserted which runs out in 2019, but Spurs' tight wage structure would never be able to accommodate for the galactico, as romantic as a return might be for their fans.

If Bale does leave in the summer, his five years at the Bernabeu will be remembered fondly for the most part, with the winger fitting seamlessly into a side which made European history when they completed La Decima.

Although marred by injury, there is no doubt that United would be gaining one of the world's best players and he would surely help them close the gap between their Manchester rivals for the following season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters