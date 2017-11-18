West Brom's Nacer Chadli Sidelined for 'Foreseeable Future' After Tearing Hamstring

West Brom have been hit with another major injury blow to midfielder Nacer Chadli, who is expected to be sidelines for the 'foreseeable future' after picking up a hamstring injury in training following a gruelling international break.

The 28-year-old had only played twice for the Baggies in the Premier League this season having just returned to fitness, however Chadli played the full 90 minutes of Belgium's two friendlies before returning to England where he resumed training with West Brom.

However, the intensity of the past few weeks has proven to be his downfall, as journalist Kristof Terreur posted on Twitter: "Nacer Chadli has a grade 3 muscle tear. Out for a while. He was knackered after 2 games in 5 days with [Belgium], but that intense training session at West Brom 2 days after a game certainly didn't help.

Whether Chadli's injury could have been avoided with a brief lay-off following his international duties is uncertain, but it did not stop his manager Tony Pulis from voicing his disappointment ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea.

Pulis told Sky Sports: "We are very, very disappointed. Chadli has come back, [having] played two games for Belgium. We are disappointed he played the 90 minutes [in both], and has ended up getting an injury yesterday in training.





"That is going to keep him out for the foreseeable future.

He added: "Chadli missed the pre-season, we played him in a game and a half, he did not feel 100 per cent fit, and him going off to play for Belgium, and play two games in a short period of time, has unfortunately caught him out.