West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea: Eden Hazard Shines as the Blues Ease Past Poor Baggies

Chelsea moved up to second in the Premier League table, after dismantling a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion side, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata impressing throughout.

The Blues managed to net three times before half time with Morata, Hazard and Marcos Alonso all on the score sheet.

Albion on the other hand failed to create much in terms of a reply as things went from bad to worse with Hazard netting a fourth with half an hour left to play.

Chelsea 3-0 up, Alonso. Some Wba fans sing 'Tony Pulis get out of our club' — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 18, 2017

There was criticism from the Baggies fans, and pundits have suggested that with Albion struggling in the league so far this season, this thrashing has made Tony Pulis' position at the club very unstable.

There was early drama at the beginning of this one with the Baggies having a goal disallowed within five minutes. Striker Salomon Rondon headed in Matt Phillip's cross with the help of Thibaut Courtois' unfortunate fumble, but celebrations were cut short by the referee's flag.

After a period of early pressure the visitors then punished Pulis' side with a goal in the 17th minute. Morata was the man to break the deadlock for the Blues bagging his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

It was Hazard who did the legwork for the goal, breaking through the Albion defence and unleashing a shot from 25 yards out. Ben Foster just about reached it but was unable to put the ball anywhere else than in the path of Morata who slotted the ball in from close range.

It wasn't long before Chelsea grabbed a second goal and it was Hazard and Morata, once again combining well, who created it. Morata turned provider this time, producing a wondrous assist for Hazard, who then took it past Foster with ease and placed it in the back of the net.

With the dust somewhat settling the Baggies registered a chance of their own with Ahmed Hegazi heading wide, missing a rare opportunity for the hosts.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

An already miserable afternoon for Pulis' side went from bad to worse when Chelsea won a free kick in a dangerous area. Cesc Fabregas lofted the ball into the area and put it on a plate for Alonso who turned it in from a few yard out.

There were boos from the home supporters that hadn't already left the Hawthorns as they watched their side trudge in 3-0 down at half time.

The Blues continued to terrorise the Baggies after the break with Morata and Hazard both probing and threatening the shaky Albion defence.

Tony Pulis is getting sacked and taking the Wales job. Could not be more obvious. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 18, 2017

Hazard then heaped further pressure on Tony Pulis by picking up Chelsea's fourth goal of the afternoon. Pass master Cesc Fabregas looped the ball over the top of the defence and Hazard picked it up, skilfully got round Hegazi and sublimely curled it past Foster into the back of the net.

Hazard's 62nd minute finish proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as Chelsea walked away with all three points and climbed up to second in the league table.





Jubilant Chelsea fans targeted Pulis, chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning", it now remains to be seen if that will ring true for the Baggies boss.