AC Milan Vincenzo Montella Speaks in the Aftermath of Team's Serie A Defeat to Napoli

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella had little to say about his side's 2-1 loss against Serie A leaders Napoli on Saturday night.

His team conceded two goals - the first one by Lorenzo Insigne and the second one by Piotr Zielinski - and were demolished by Napoli, despite Alessio Romagnoli's late goal.

He told Premium Sport (via Napoli Magazine) microphones: "It hurts, because this time my team didn't lack personality. However, I'm generally happy with the squad's overall performance."

Milan are still stuck in the seventh place as their style of play continues to disappoint expectations: "My squad followed a precise pathway, I liked their way of playing. They proved to have quality."

Milan played timidly in the first half, but showed some signs of change in the closing minutes of the second half, when Romagnoli scored a stunning volley: "I'm convinced that we have improved despite the negative results. We need to improve when attacking close to the box."

He continued: "I'm still satisfied with our performances against Inter, Juventus and Roma. We need patience."

However, the club may not have the patience that he refers to anymore, as his future is now more uncertain than ever.

He said of his precarious situation: "They have given me trust, and I know that we have made some clear improvements since the beginning of the season.

"There will be easier games coming up for us from now on, as I'm sure that we will have the chance to mature and grow even more.

"If we want to defend ourselves from this lethal Napoli we have to work on ball possession."