Arsenal Fans Love Star Playmaker Alexis Sanchez's Post After Derby Win Over Tottenham

Disgruntled Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez gave a reminder on his Instagram as to how important he is just as fans were beginning to prepare for life without him.

The Chilean displayed a great performance against cross-town rivals Tottenham as Arsenal cruised to comfortable 2-0 victory. His 41st-minute goal helped extend the gap in the scoreline and ultimately bury Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Must Match Big Contract Offers to Keep Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil @joejournosun https://t.co/BjU8BGt8Hj — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 19, 2017

Sanchez also played an important part in the first goal of the game as he was able to win the free-kick which Ozil ultimately lofted in the box for Shkodran Mustafi to head into the far post.

The desire of the highly sought after winger has come into question in recent times as many onlookers see a problem in the attitude of Arsenal's talisman.

A move to Manchester City in January has been rumoured since the end of the summer transfer window, however, Alexis has proved that he is still dedicated to Arsenal and will continue to play hard despite the rumours in circulation.

Wenger was delighted with the performance of the 28-year-old as after the game he stated : "I know them (Sanchez and Ozil) well and I know when these guys go on the pitch they want to win the game.

"They have shown that commitment again today. I never questioned their commitment.

"They can have bad games but the problem is when the player goes to the end of his contract, everyone says: 'Of course'. Their interest is to play anyway."

Shkodran Mustafi Reveals What He Said to Ozil to Set Up Opening Goal in Derby Win @OwenZonal https://t.co/JaBC0hgtmL — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 19, 2017

Arsenal fans have been highly critical of Alexis in recent time but one thing is for certain, they will be dying for him to remain in the capital especially in the aftermath of such a strong performance.

Following the steller performance, Sanchez took to Instagram to tease Gooners as he posted a picture of his goal celebration with the caption: "Enjoy Gunners. Happy for our victory and for our team."

🔴⚪️ Enjoy Gunners ... Happy for our victory and for our team ⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:56am PST

The Chilean international looks set to leave North London in January with Manchester City looking to be the most likely destination, however, he seems to remain as a fan favourite at the Emirates, despite the speculation.