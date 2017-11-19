Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Backs Antoine Griezmann Despite Bringing Him Off in Madrid Derby

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has backed Antoine Griezmann despite substituting the forward in Saturday's goalless draw against Real Madrid.

The Frenchman's prolonged goal drought continued in the Madrid derby, and he was met with whistles from his own supporters having been withdrawn.

There have been doubts over Griezmann's mentality this season, with increasing speculation of an imminent exit, but Simeone has stressed that he should remain a popular figure at the club.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

"In my house they taught me that as long as you are family, you are loved until death," the Argentine coach said, quoted by Marca.

"And Griezmann is family."

The 26-year-old was replaced by Fernando Torres with 14 minutes of the game remaining, extending his barren run to eight games.

Griezmann’s situation is so strange. Whistled off in the Madrid derby, been in poor form. Feels like all involved might be ruing his decision to stay in the summer — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) November 18, 2017

It is not the first time Griezmann has been hauled off in recent weeks. He was substituted against both Leganes and Deportivo La Coruna with the scores still level.

Atletico were unable to find a winning goal with or without Griezmann, as they played out a fairly underwhelming 0-0 with their City rivals.

It left both clubs ten points behind runaway league leaders Barcelona, although Simeone admitted he was content with a point.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"We played against the best team in the world and they use the ball very well," he added. "The game went as we wanted it to, but we could've also lose it."





Atletico now turn their attention to the Champions League, with victory against Roma on Wednesday night imperative if they are to have any hope of qualifying for the last 16.