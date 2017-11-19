Bayern Munich Sporting Director Confirms the Club Will 'Think About' Possible Griezmann Deal

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club are going to think about making a possible swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is widely expected to leave the club in one of the next two transfer windows, with Diego Costa to be registered in January.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Griezmann has developed into one of the best attackers in world football since joining the club in 2014, but has failed to hit the ground running so far this season having scored just twice in La Liga.

His time could be coming to and end at the Wanda Metropolitano, and he is expected to join Manchester United if that's the case - a move that only failed last summer because Atleti's transfer ban was upheld - but Bayern's Salihamidzic says the club will consider triggering his buy-out clause of €100m, as reported by Sky Sports via Goal.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The Bavarians have actually tried to sign Griezmann on two previous occasions, but were prevented by the veto of ex-squad planner Michael Reschke, who is now at Stuttgart.

With him now out of the picture, the giants could rival both Manchester United and Barcelona for the player's services, and former club midfielder Salihamidzic said: "Not yet. We have lots of time to think about that."