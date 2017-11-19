Chelsea Won't Recall Kurt Zouma From Loan According to Stoke Boss Mark Hughes

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Stoke City boss, Mark Hughes has set the record straight on the details of Kurt Zouma's loan deal. Zouma joined the Stoke City outfit in the summer, and has been an ever-present figure at the club, but Hughes will be reluctant in letting his parent club recall him back. 

According to reports from The Stoke Sentinel (via HITC Sports), Chelsea are considering exercising their recall option on the French defender for the second half of the season.

However Hughes was adamant that Zouma would see out the remainder of his loan deal. He told the Sentinel, "I don't think it's possible. I'm almost certain it's not possible. I don't think there's any way they (Chelsea) can have a call back".

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Chelsea have adopted the habit of loaning out many of their youth players, which has sometimes lead to them being recalled. Last season Chelsea recalled Nathan Aké halfway through his loan at Bournemouth after he impressed for the Cherries. 

Hughes went on further to suggest that there was no reason why Zouma should be taken from a team where he is enjoying consistent football. He said, "Usually if a player is not playing or he's not got the game time he and his club expected then sometimes you can have a conversation if nothing is in place.

"You can go through a process where people think it's better that he goes back to his parent club but clearly that isn't the case with Kurt and there's nothing in place so he won't go back." 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Both Stoke and Chelsea have previously been involved in a loan deal that ended in a premature termination. Marco van Ginkel was loaned to Stoke, but both parties mutually agreed for the player to return to Chelsea - where he was later loaned to PSV Eindhoven.

For now, it looks as though Hughes is confident that Zouma will continue his loan at Stoke, and could also be in line for a permanent deal if Chelsea are willing to part with the French defender. Zouma will be in the Stoke squad when they travel to Brighton on Monday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters