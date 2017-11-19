Chris Sutton Reckons Virgil van Dijk Still Wants Liverpool Move & That the Reds Should Press Ahead

BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Southampton star Virgil van Dijk still wants to join Liverpool, and that the Reds should duly oblige in making an official bid for him.

van Dijk spent most of the summer being linked with the Anfield club, and went on strike to try and force through the move.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool were reported to the Premier League by the Saints initially over their approach for the Dutch star, and there was never any follow up to their interest despite continued links right up until deadline day.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

For Sutton, it's plain and simple; Jurgen Klopp simply has to recruit van Dijk, who featured against his potential future club in the 3-0 defeat on Saturday.

Speaking in a Match of the Day Q&A session, as quoted by the Express, Sutton said: "I think it’s essential that Liverpool strengthen in January, defensively.

😂 Jurgen Klopp's response to a question about Virgil van Dijk today is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/Z2Na04OzHB — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 17, 2017

"It was a good, solid performance, good win yesterday [Saturday]."It didn’t happen in the summer. I think Virgil van Dijk wants it to happen.

"It would seem to be the sensible option. Liverpool need to strengthen defensively and they need to get that one over the line."

van Dijk was powerless to prevent the Reds from firing three goals on Saturday, but may finally get his wish come January.

