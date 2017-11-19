Doing What He Does Best: Michy Batshuayi Trolls Eden Hazard During West Brom Game

The international break often takes its toll on players and it is hard to predict how teams will perform upon their return.

For Chelsea, however, this was not the case as they came flying out the gates following international duty. The London side went into the break with a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Manchester United and showed no sign of damage as they cruised past West Brom on their return to league football.

Goals from summer signing Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso put the Blues up by three going into halftime, in what would turn out to be the demolition of an underwhelming West Brom side.

Tony Pulis' men were out of the game when the whistle for the end of the first half was blown, with the team both physically and mentally defeated.

Although every goal is as valuable as the last, no matter how you get them, it was the goal from Eden Hazard which drew the most attention.

The Ball fell to the Belgian's feet after a ball from Fabregas was touched on by Morata to set him free. Hazard then gracefully eluded the keeper to place the ball in the back of the net.

Although the goal itself was a piece of art, it was the reaction from teammate and fellow countryman Michy Batshuayi that drew the most attention as fans loved what the 24-year-old had to say.

Batshuayi, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, delighted fans by tweeting: “That belgium wizard  i tought him everything ahahah”

That belgium wizard 😍😍🇧🇪 i tought him everything ahahah — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 18, 2017

Fans and followers loved what the striker had to say and here are some of the best responses:

If only you were as good at football as you are trolling on twitter — RYΔN 🦅 (@_RyanWebb) November 18, 2017





hey, he taught him football, not grammar — Jordan Hiser (@JordanHiser) November 18, 2017

Now teach him how to properly run a twitter account like yourself. 😂 — TTMUT | Austin (@TTM_UT) November 18, 2017

Apart from spelling 😂😂 — Ben Rae (@benrae93) November 18, 2017

Looooollll.. best entertainer on Twitter — Ammad Ansari (@Being_Ammad) November 19, 2017