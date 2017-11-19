Eddie Howe Delighted for Returning Callum Wilson Whose Hat-Trick Fired Bournemouth to Victory

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on a returning Callum Wilson, whose hat-trick helped secure all three points for the Cherries on Saturday.

Three goals from Callum Wilson and another from Harry Arter completed a comfortable 4-0 against Huddersfield, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men following the dismissal of Simon Francis at the end of the first half.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Howe said: "I'm so pleased for Callum Wilson, it's been a long, long journey. He's had several ups and downs.

"He was at the peak of his powers when he scored that hat-trick at West Ham when we first entered the Premier League, it looked like he had the world at his feet and that's how quickly things can change in football.

"He has a great attitude towards his life and his football and I'm delighted he got his reward today."

The Bournemouth striker has suffered a horrendous time with injuries, suffering consecutive cruciate ligament ruptures in 2015 and 2017, missing a total of 55 games.

3 - Callum Wilson is the first Englishman to score a @premierleague hat-trick this season. Hero. pic.twitter.com/5NKUPuW1ek — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Wilson however never looked off the pace as he punished a sorry Huddersfield whilst Bournemouth looked solid at the back, which Howe was keen to point out.





He continued, stating: "The highlight for me was the second half. We managed the game very well, we stayed disciplined and defended our goal superbly.

"They are a dangerous team, they played on the front foot and we were probably fortunate to go in 2-0 ahead.

"But saying that I thought we got our rewards in the second half for a really disciplined display."

The win for Howe's men see them move up to 13th in the table as Bournemouth face a trip to Wales to play Swansea in their next Premier League fixture in six days time.