Former Premier League Striker Mido Admits That He Sees Mo Salah as a Future 'Galactico'

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Former Premier League striker, and Egyptian international, Mido has put on his very best Nostradamus impersonation by deciding the future of in-form Liverpool attacker, Mohamed Salah.

Salah - who could already be donned with the signing of the season tag - has been playing at an exceptionally high level, which has earned endless praise from his fellow countrymen. Mido took to social media to ceremoniously compliment the Egyptian, as well as suggesting that his high level could see him leave Liverpool for Spanish giants, Real Madrid. 

Salah scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 win against Southampton - his first being the standout moment of the game. His arrival from AS Roma for £38m seems to be the bargain of the century, as the Egyptian has a return of nine premier League goals in 12 games, excluding his five goals in cup competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His prolific start to his Liverpool career has placed him above good company when it comes to Liverpool scoring records. Neither, Robbie Fowler, Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres have enjoyed a better start to a season than Salah has done, and being part of Jurgen Klopp's high-octane attacking frontier can only lead to more goals for the 25-year-old.

Perhaps Mido's premonition of Salah's move to Real Madrid might not be so farfetched as first thought, with reports of Gareth Bale being linked away from the Bernabeu. Or perhaps Mido is just being caught up in the emotions, especially when back in October, Salah helped secure his country's first return to a World Cup since 1990.

TAREK ABDEL HAMID/GettyImages

Salah's Liverpool career has only just begun, thus, talks of his future should fall onto the premature end of the spectrum. However, if the player continues on this trajectory, it won't be long before Real Madrid line him up as a future 'Galactico'.

