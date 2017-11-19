Gross! Brighton's New Star Man Reveals the One Thing He Detests About Life in England

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League following his summer move from his homeland.

The German, who cost a snip at just £3m fee, has been one of the bargains of the season so far, and has scored two goals and made five assists in 11 games, and it appears he has settled in perfectly at the south coast club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Gross is loving life with the Seagulls, but there is one random thing that doesn't quite do it for him. He revealed, as quoted by the Mirror: "I don’t like baked beans. Those ones you have for breakfast... How they look... I can’t even try them.

"I’ve already told people I’ll never eat them. I can’t. It’s the way they smell and look. Baked beans were the first things I saw when I arrived at the training ground. I took a photo of them and sent it to my friends in Germany and one sent a ­message back saying, 'No chance'.

 

"Other stuff we get is really good - sometimes the chef puts Wiener Schnitzel on the menu at the training ground."

Brighton host Stoke on Monday, and will be turning to the impressive Gross once again to conjure up some goalscoring opportunities at the Amex Stadium.

