Harry Kane Quashes Transfer Rumours by Stating He Wants to End Career at Tottenham

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has quashed rumours of a move to Real Madrid by stating he wants to remain at the north London club for the remainder of his career. 

The 24-year-old, who has continued his fine form from last season so far this term, netting 20 goals for club and country across 23 games, has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos over recent months as Zinedine Zidane's side attempt to overcome their current goalscoring woes. 

However, it is believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for a bid of around £200m before he allows his prolific talisman to even entertain offers from other clubs. 

Kane joined Tottenham at the age of 11 and rose through the ranks via a number of loan moves before being offered his big break of regular first-team football by boss Mauricio Pochettino in 2014. 

Since then, the Englishman has gone on to claim two Golden Boot awards, and sitting just one behind Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in this year's race, is well on his way to being in contention once again come the end of the season. 

Without doubt the Spurs frontman could join and improve almost any outfit in the world given his current form, but the London born striker feels he could call time on his career as a one-club man. 

"My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham", he told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

Kane's next trip for Tottenham following their disappointing north London derby defeat on Saturday is to Borussia Dortmund, where they know a win would almost guarantee them top spot qualification from their group, however the England international is all to aware of the threats the Bundesliga outfit posses.

"Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both caused the a stir for many in Europe in the past few years", he added.

"Dortmund have a lot of pressure now and have to win both matches to get a chance to progress.

"We are not afraid, we have found our style, we are now also winning away from home and we are cleverer."

