Jupp Heynckes Praises Match Winners Lewandowski & Vidal in 500th Bundesliga Win

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted that his side took some time to find their feet in their home win against Augsburg on Saturday.

The 72-year-old also had Arturo Vidal and Robert Lewandowski to thank at full-time, the two experienced first-team players overpowering Bayern's Bavarian rivals.

Jupp Heynckes has now won 500 matches in the Bundesliga



- As a player player (174)

"It is true that we had difficulties to find our game," Heynckes said, as quoted by Futbolgrad.





"Augsburg are a well-organized team, who play well as a unit. It took 20 minutes to find our game. The first goal always makes it easier, because the opponent has to start playing football.





"Altogether it was a good game. Especially considering that we had issues with several forwards hurt. Bernat did well playing an attacking role. It was a good result in which we were solid at the back."

Vidal opened the scoring for Bayern on Saturday, before Lewandowski scored a fourth career brace against Augsburg to secure a 3-0 victory.

"I see [Lewandowski] all the time at practice," Heynckes added. "He was a bit tired lately and you could tell that the break from the national team helped him. He is a world-class player and world-class players need to score goals."





The Bayern legend then also spoke about concerns he had about his Chilean midfielder earlier this month.

"I had a long conversation with [Vidal] two weeks ago. I was not happy with his fitness and that he needs to make changes.

"He didn't agree at first but has trained very well since and you could tell the difference. He was physically strong and aggressive."