Liverpool and Spurs Set to Battle it Out for Sheffield Utd Youngster After Top International Display

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are set to go to war over the singing of Sheffield United's prodigious talent David Brooks, following his impressive displays for Wales in the International break.

According to reports from The Mirror, the two Premier League giants are highly interested in the precocious playmaker, despite his recent contract extension with the blades.

Sheffield United have a long history of producing impressive young talent, many of whom are now plying their trade at the biggest clubs in the Premier League, such as Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



20-year-old Welshman Brooks was previously at Manchester City, before signing with Sheffield in 2014, where he has since flourished in their impressive youth system, and is now a key player in the first team.

Having especially impressed early this term with the Championship club, he was given his first taste of international football last week, with a cameo against France before his full international debut against Panama.

Indeed, it is understood his starring role in the stalemate with Panama was the icing on the cake for both managers, who are new expected to fight it out for the playmaker, with a purported fee of £20m placed on the head of the youngster.

Despite such prestigious interest in the 20-year-old, the blades remain confident they will be able to retain their star for the foreseeable future, after their strong start to the season has increased the prospect of a promotion charge.

