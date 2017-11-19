Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Priority Target for European Superpower & It's Not Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a shock move for key Barcelona target and Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho, with the French club making the Brazilian their priority this summer, according to reliable Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard.





The 25-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou since the departure of Neymar to PSG from Barca earlier this year, with the Catalonians tabling a number of offers well north of of £100m in the aftermath of the world's most expensive player's departure.

However, during the most recent transfer window the Reds stood strong on their not for sale stance, and Ernesto Valverde's outfit are tipped to come in again for the midfield maestro come January.





However, they may want to get things sewn up over the winter as there is now reported interest that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Coutinho, with an eye to capture the playmaker at the end of this season.





According to French journalist Julien Maynard, the big summer spenders have made the attacker their priority target after the curtain has been drawn on this campaign, with current Parisian defender and fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva attempting to convince his national teammate to choose France over Spain.

But whether those tactics will work remains to be seen, with the Liverpool man reportedly still preferring a switch to Catalonia over any other option.





In addition, the side who recently obliterated the world's biggest transfer fee, over doubling the €105m (£94m) paid by Manchester United to land Paul Pogba from Juventus last year in capturing Neymar for €222 (£200m), will have to sell to buy in order to adhere to the financial fair play regulations.





"Philippe Coutinho is the priority of Paris Saint-Germain for next summer", the Telefoot journalist tweeted.

Philippe Coutinho est la priorité du Paris Saint-Germain pour l'été prochain. Thiago Silva tente de convaincre son coéquipier en Selecao de rejoindre Paris, mais le joueur de Liverpool est davantage attiré par Barcelone. Et le PSG devra d'abord vendre. #Mercato @telefoot_TF1 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) November 19, 2017

"Thiago Silva tries to convince his teammate in Selecao to join Paris, but the Liverpool player is more attracted to Barcelona. And the PSG will have to sell first."

But Barcelona will now be wary of other interest in their number one transfer target, and know if they are not willing to stump up the cash, a reported £130m, to land Coutinho, PSG have the financial firepower to do so, and can do so with ease.